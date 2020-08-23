TERRY'S Chocolate Orange wafting in the air, the smell of sugar beet, the Hoppa bus, Santa at the Co-op and Casanova's nightclub are just some of the many memories readers are sharing on our new Facebook group.

More than 100 comments flew in when we asked the question on our new Facebook group: You know you are from York when you remember...

The Facebook group, Why We Love York - Memories, is a place for you to discuss what you loved most about the area.

And somewhere for people to see how much the city and the surrounding area has changed over the years.

Thanks to everyone who has joined the group, and if you want to get involved you are very welcome: just click this link here to join.

Meanwhile, here's our top 20 most popular memories about life in York...

Casanova's, Terry's Chocolate Orange and Santa at the Co-op, just some of the things we loved about York.

We'd love to know what would be on your list!

1. Smell of sugar beet in the air

2. Vikings walking down the street

3. The Minster fire

Casanova's nightclub in York

4. Casanova's nightclub (with telephones on the tables)

5. Archbishop Sentamu sailing down the River Ouse at his inauguration

6. Going to the Rowntree's shop for "waste" sweets

The Hoppa bus in York

7. The Hoppa bus (thanks to Mike Tracey for the photo!)

8. Smell of Terry's Chocolate Orange

9. Strolls by the River (photo from Anne Crawford)

10. The Micklegate Run

11. Santa at the Co-op

12. The Roxy

13. Prince Consort and Club Gemini

14. Green Shield stamp shop in the Davygate arcade

Children enjoy Rowntree's Park outdoor pool

15. Swimming in Rowntree's Park outdoor pool

16. Dancing in a red and white spotted 80s Ra Ra dress at The Barge nightclub

17. York's underground toilets

ABC cinema in Piccadilly, York

18. ABC cinema

19. The carriage works kicking out at 4pm

20. Going to Bootham Crescent to watch the Great Dennis Smith team record the first 100 +points tally for a season.

What do you remember about life in York from the past?

We'd love to hear more of your memories and see your old photos.

Please get out your old photo albums and share your memories with our new community at Why We Love York - Memories.

Click here to join our new Facebook group and join in the fun!

Thanks to everyone for their comments and photos so far - keep them coming!