RESIDENTS are encouraged to have their say on the future of the 68 centres in Heworth.

The 68 Centre was originally built as a youth centre, but in recent years has become the home to Choose 2 Youth and a handful of community user groups.

But now Choose 2 Youth are moving to a refurbished centre on Moor Lane, and other users have been relocated to other local venues after the 68 Centre was closed due to the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Options will be presented at a Decision Session in August 28, setting out the process for consultation, the temporary use of the site and future options for the 68 Centre.

The proposed consultation is set to be as inclusive as possible and will involve delivered information leaflet/surveys, an online survey, resident drop-in sessions and workshops aimed to develop ideas and feedback on options.

York council has already committed to maintaining community use on the site, and so the proposed consultation is important to understand local need and views on what community provision is needed at the site.

Cllr Darryl Smalley, Executive Member for Culture, Leisure and Communities, said:“I’m delighted that local residents are set to decide the future of this local community asset. We have a long-standing commitment to maintaining the 68 Centre as a community space, and as such the Council is set to kickstart extensive further public consultation to shape and decide the future of this site.

“I know how many memories will have been made at the 68 centres over decades of its service to the local community, and I look forward to hearing more such stories over the coming months.

“Choose 2 Youth, previously the main user of 68 Centre, is set to provide great services to young people with learning and physical disabilities across the city at their new home at Moor Lane. This comes after council investment in refurbishing the building, totalling £170K.”

In February, three Heworth Labour councillors have accused City of York Council of allowing the 68 Youth & Community Centre, in Heworth, York, to fall into disrepair.

Heworth ward Labour councillor Anna Perrett said:“We welcome the community having a further say on the future of the building following ward councillors holding a public consultation session at the 68 Centre last year.

"But the Lib Dem led council must commit to investing in the centre as it has with Moor Lane Youth Centre, in a Lib Dem ward, as the 68 Centre building is currently unsafe and not a realistic prospect for any community groups to occupy long term”.

Please see associated decision session agenda and report here https://democracy.york.gov.uk/ieListDocuments.aspx?MId=12388&x=1