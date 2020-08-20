A VIRTUAL masterclass is being held to help women reach their potential while raising funds for a York charity.
Transformational coach and Ted X speaker, Andrea Morrison, is holding the three-hour class, offering a fresh approach to helping women build their self confidence, create their own success with ease and find a better balance in their professional and personal lives.
The event is at 2pm on September 5 in aid of The Island charity which helps vulnerable children and young people build their confidence, self-esteem and unlock their potential through mentoring.
"I thought wouldn’t it be amazing if we could get 100 women on a Masterclass all donating £20 to be there - it would raise a phenomenal amount of money and provide much-needed mentoring to the teens in York, many of whom have been deeply affected by the last few months," said Andrea.
Andrea was a barrister for nearly 10 years, juggling work with raising a young family, before moving into personal development.
For details visit http://andreamorrison.co.uk/create-your-core-confidence/