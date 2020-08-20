PREPARE yourself for some bad news.

It seems the House of Lords WON'T be coming to York after all.

So you won't get to see their ermine-clad Lordships or Ladyships proceeding along Coney Street, or sitting on a bus bound for York Central.

At least, that is what the statement released yesterday by the wonderfully-named Restoration and Renewal Sponsor Body and Delivery Authority seems to imply.

The body, which is responsible for overseeing the multibillion-pound plans to repair the Palace of Westminster, has effectively rapped PM Boris Johnson over the knuckles for even daring to suggest the Lords could relocate here while the repairs to their London home are ongoing.

The possible temporary relocation of Parliament was a matter for all MPs and peers (ie not just the PM) to decide, the body said. "It does not form part of the programme's scope, and consequently would be inappropriate for us to explore further."

So while ministers are still said to be considering setting up some kind of 'Government hub' in York, it seems - barring some strange new twist - that plans to relocate the Lords here are no more.

Here's how the people of York have reacted to the news:

Baroness Haleh Afshar

Baroness Haleh Afshar

A York person who actually sits in the Lords (she was a professor of politics at the university), Baroness Afshar says it was never realistic to bring the Lords here. "It seemed an extraordinary idea. There's no way that you could have had the necessary security and backup and everything," she said. Wherever the Lords ends up, however, reform is long overdue, she said. Members of the Lords 'should be selected on merit and not on birth', she insisted.

York Outer MP Julian Sturdy

Julian Sturdy

“While we should not assume this statement from the repairs body represents the last word on the matter, it is really positive for our city that we have been considered as a location," the York Outer MP says.

"The fact York is judged so favourably by government can only benefit our community, as we may need to call on further assistance from Whitehall as our city continues to rebuild from coronavirus.

"In my view, the real prize is the ongoing consideration of York as site for a new ‘government hub’ of relocated civil service offices. This would provide an additional support to our local economy as it revives after impact of covid.”

Council leader Keith Aspden

Keith Aspden

"Opposition to the plans of moving one or both Houses of Parliament to York, unfortunately, did not come as a surprise," says York's council leader. "(However), whilst York might not be the new home to the Houses of Parliament, I welcome the Prime Minister’s support for the establishment of a major Government hub in York. We continue to liaise with Government officials regarding the possible establishment of a hub or department in the York Central site, and we are working with regional and national partners to secure this opportunity.

“York is recognised as one of the best places to live and visit in the UK. Our city’s strong cultural scene, combined with a strong technology and science sector, means York has much to offer to any relocated government function."

Green leader and council deputy leader Andy D'Agorne

Andy D'Agorne

The mere fact that York had been mentioned as a possible location for the Lords was a vote of confidence in the city, Cllr D'agorne said. But it would would never have been easy to accommodate the Lords here. "It would have been a real challenge. Would we have had to completely re-design York Central?" But it is a shame that we won't get to see members of the lords 'walking through the streets from the station', he added.

York Civic Trust chair Stephen Lusty

Stephen Lusty

The Civic Trust was one of the signatories of a letter supporting the move of the Lords to York, and there was a good deal of excitement even at the suggestion, Mr Lusty said. Now that it seems that is not going to happen, it is very important to push for a major government department or hub to come here. That could probably be accommodated in offices near the station at York Central, without affecting plans for housing on the site.

York gallery owner Greg McGee

"It's a loss! York would have been ideal," Mr McGee said. What, because we're an old-fashioned city? No, he said - because York combines history and heritage with progressive ideas and a forward-looking economy.

Press readers online:

Stopatred: "They were never going to come up here in the first place. Just Boris saying stuff to please us up north. Make us think he cares about anyone past Watford."

YCFCR: "I think Boris was desperate to come here because York is safe and middle class. He is terrified of politicians actually having to go somewhere where they may have to mix with the working class."

Celticworld: "Have they not heard of online video conferencing applications? Work from home and stop claiming ludicrous expenses and get some actual work for this country done. An anachronistic, elitist, unelected history exhibit suited to a museum is a better description than House Of Lords."