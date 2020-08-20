THE second show in a series is set to bring a teddy bear picnic to a park in York, allowing young people to get involved in the fun.

The ‘Teddy Bear’s Picnic’ show has been co-created by Cassie Vallance, who performs the show, and Matt Aston the director.

It was inspired by the famous song and based on an original idea by Julian Butler.

The show has been created for children aged three and upwards. Those in attendance are encouraged to bring along their own teddy bears along with a picnic if they wish to.

There will be daytime performances in Rowntree Park in the city until September 5, with each show lasting for around half an hour.

The first show of the day will be held at 11.30 am and the second at 1.30pm.

Performances are scheduled to run from August 19-22, 27-29 and August 31 to September 5.

The show is the second in the Park Bench Theatre series, organised by the Engine House Theatre, a series of socially-distanced outdoor monologues for all ages, presented in the park, to keep visitors safe.

As well as the teddy bear picnic performances, there will also be evening and matinee shows of First Love and Every Time a Bell Rings. Both of which are more suitable for adults as they contain “very strong language.”

Matt Aston also features in both of these shows as director and a creator.

The series of performances are supported by Make it York, Friends of Rowntree Park and C+L Promotions.

Tickets for the teddy bear picnic show are priced at £5 each.

Further information on the Park Bench Theatre shows and the page to book tickets can be found online at: https://parkbenchtheatre.com/