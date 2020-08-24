MEET 'miracle' baby Ronnie Church who is now safe at home having cuddles with his big sister Ella.

Parents Lauren Martin and Nathan Church today praised the quick thinking of midwives and doctors who delivered Ronnie in the nick of time - then provided emergency treatment to save his life.

Lauren, 22, said a routine 32-week appointment with her midwife in York sparked concern.

She said: "I felt my bump had dipped and there was reduced movement. The midwife was not happy so sent me to the labour ward."

Doctors agreed and took Lauren into theatre where baby Ronnie was born by emergency C-section - before dad Nathan could get to the hospital on time.

Ronnie was born on July 7 - six weeks early - weighing 4lbs 2oz, and was immediately transferred to special care at hospital in Hull.

Dad Nathan, 23, said: "He was born with damage to his liver and kidneys. He was transferred to Hull women’s and children’s hospital where he was treated and on a ventilator, and then transferred back to York later that week.

"He spent two weeks in intensive care."

Lauren said she went into shock at the speed of events. "Ronnie wasn't breathing at first and they were worried about brain damage because of that.

"After he was born, I went back to my room and they took Ronnie to Hull straight away - I just had to go with it because that was where he needed to go."

It was another 24 hours before Lauren got to see Ronnie again - in hospital in Hull. She said: "He was in an incubator and all wired up. It was surreal and I was in shock."

Little Ronnie has made a remarkable recovery - and recent tests show he has not suffered any lasting damage from his early and traumatic arrival.

Lauren said: "He has been really lucky and has no lasting problems. He is doing really well. He is a miracle. It was touch and go. If we hadn't gone to the hospital for that check up it could have been a different story."

Ronnie now weighs 5lbs 10 oz and is settling into family life at home, with lots of cuddles from big sister Ella.

Lauren said: "He is doing really well now - and doesn't look like a premature baby."

And the family, who live in Acomb, York, wanted to say a "big thank you" to everyone who saved his life.

Nathan said: "A big thank you to all of the amazing staff at York labour ward who delivered Ronnie safely, for being so calm, and saving his life. And a big thanks to all of the staff at Hull and York for all their care and support for both Ronnie and Lauren."