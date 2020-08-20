AS THIS year’s pantomime sadly had to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Rowntree Players company has announced dates for next year’s performances.
After many weeks of deliberation, it was with “a very heavy heart,” that the Rowntree Players’ committee eventually decided that this year’s pantomime, Dick Whittington, would not go ahead this year.
Howard Ella, one of the co-writers and the director of the show, explains that the decision was “not taken lightly.” He said: “We have never done a compromised show and nor do we want to start to.”
The theatre has now announced the dates for next year’s pantomime, which is to be held from December 4-11.
Dan Shrimpton, chair of the board of trustees of the theatre, said: “The ten day run of performances in December is the real highlight of the theatre’s year, but we look forward to welcoming the Rowntree Players back next year.”
Tickets will go on sale from the Joseph Rowntree Theatre box office in the summer of 2021.