AN INVENTOR has scooped a Guinness World Record by reaching speeds of 73.921mph - in an ice cream van.

Edd China broke the motorway speed limit while achieving the record for the fastest electric ice cream van at Elvington Airfield near York.

Edd and his Whitby Morrison “Amalfi” ice cream van, dubbed Edd’s Electric Ices, broke the record in March over a standing mile at Elvington Airfield.

He began electrifying the van, which originally ran on a Mercedes Sprinter diesel engine, in 2018.

He is passionate about making more ice cream vans CO2-free after discovering they are banned in some London boroughs because of their toxic emissions.

He hopes to roll out a conversion kit for ice cream vans to become electric-powered globally in the near future.

Edd has already broken seven other quirky speed records, including the world’s fastest motorised shopping trolley, which he is now hoping to make street-legal.

He also boasts the record for world’s largest motorised shopping trolley, with a 3.5-metre-tall creation (11.5ft).

It is one of many eye-catching stunts captured at the airfield track in speed attempts over the years, including Kevin Nicks' self-designed and built 'wheelbarrow of speed' (pictured below) which reached 38 mph earlier this year, at the first high-octane event since the lockdown began.

Edd's achievements will appear in the latest Guinness World Records 2021 edition.

Editor-in-chief Craig Glenday said: “This year’s incredible edition has been compiled in the most extraordinary of circumstances.

“Halfway through writing it, the world was turned upside down by Covid-19, but despite lockdowns and quarantines, it’s not prevented amazing characters like Edd from breaking records.”

Last year in May, in another head-turning spectactle, Essex businessman Matt Everard, and his passenger Russell Shearman, set the world land speed record for a tuk tuk, reaching 74.306mph.

Picture: Danny Lawson/ PA WIRE