POLICE are appealing for witnesses and footage about an affray and criminal damage incident which shut a main road through York city centre.
The incident occurred between 9pm on Tuesday and 1am on Wednesday on Micklegate. The road was cordoned off by police.
North Yorkshire Police confirmed that a 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and criminal damage and later released on conditional bail.
The force is asking for the public’s help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed or have footage of the incident, or who may have had property damaged during it.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1428, or email 1428@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote the reference number 12200143871.
