THE landlord of one of York's smallest pubs, which opened for the first time in nearly five months last weekend, says he has to "give it a go" or the historic watering hole would close.

The Blue Bell, on Fossgate, opened for just one day last Saturday - the first time it has been open since closing in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Landlord John Pybus wanted to try opening the pub with tables outside, which he has never done before. The pub's bar was open for customers to buy drinks and take outside, with indoor seating not available.

Drinkers can enjoy a pint or two outside the pub again this Saturday from noon to 6pm.

The pub will open properly on Friday, August 28, in time for the bank holiday weekend, with indoor and outdoor seating available.

"We're trying a couple of weekends to see how they go," John said.

Speaking about opening last Saturday, he commented: "After months of longing to reopen it was wonderful to be back serving our customers doing what we do best."

John decided against reopening the pub on July 4, when lockdown restrictions were eased, saying at the time that the premises were simply too small to make it work financially.

At the end of June, he told The Press: "Currently with the pub mothballed we can keep costs low and weather the storm; if we reopen and waste what little money we have just for the sake of being open it would be disastrous in the long term."

But now he said he has to reopen to prevent the business from closing as the money he received from a government grant has run out.

He explained: "Now I am forced to give it a go. The government grant ran out and I have been charged full rent throughout.

"I have to open or I go under."

He added: "I'm just looking to break even and pay my rent."

When the pub fully reopens on August 28, it will just be for the evenings, from around 4pm. John is hoping to open the pub every evening throughout the week.

There will be a reduced capacity of 20 people. The capacity is usually 65 people.

John will be welcoming customers at the door and controlling the number of people entering the pub.

He said there will be at least a one metre gap between tables, with hand sanitiser on each and staff will be wearing masks.

He confirmed the pub is taking part in the Track and Trace system.

John has thanked people for their kind words of support that the pub has received over recent months.

"We love you all and thank you for your patience," he said.

The Blue Bell has a Grade II Listed status because of its interior, which dates to 1903, and is included in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide. John took over as landlord in 2015.