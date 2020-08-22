It’s almost the end of the summer holidays- but there’s still time for some epic days out and family activities before the little ones have to go back.

Some of these activities were banned throughout lockdown and most of the summer- but lockdown restrictions are gradually easing, giving families more freedom.

Here are five family friendly activities to try out this summer if you haven’t already.

Head to the fair ground

Fancy a day at the fair?

Web Adventure Park is filled with classic fairground rides and stalls- and you can look forward to unlimited rides for 2.5 hours.

Once you’ve had enough of the rides, your little ones can greet the on-site animals- goats, rabbits and pigs are waiting in the animal zone.

For children, the admission charge is £10, for under 1s it’s £2 and for adults it’s £5.

Unfortunately, Creepy Crawlies (the soft play area) and water park are not yet open at the venue- but you can still book the fun fair online.

Score a perfect strike

Fancy a game of bowling? (Photo: Pixabay)

From the start of August, bowling alleys were allowed to reopen across parts of England meaning families can once again compete to be the best bowler.

Hollywood Bowl in York is open, with social distancing measures in place.

Children (under 16) can play for £5 a game and adult admission is £6.25 per game. There is also a family discount and prices start from £20.95 per game.

Book online.

Greet some animals

If your kids love animals, then you need to take them to the Wildlife and Conservation Park- it only re-opened on July 20th so you might not have had the time to take your kids yet.

There are a variety of animals at this park, including meerkats, wallabies, skunks and otters.

Animal experiences at the site (where you meet and feed the animals) are currently unavailable.

If you want to visit, you need to book online.

Escape from a room

Kickstart your kids’ brains before they head back to school by challenging them to solve puzzles and escape the room.

Can You Escape is just one fantastic escape room in York- it even won a ‘Best Family Day Out’ award.

Will you take on Operation H.E.R.O, as you gather your own superhero squad to save the world? Or perhaps you want to try out Operation Lone Eagle, where you attempt to save the city of York from Dr Mind.

The company warn that children under that age of 10 might find the escape room difficult- but they are more than welcome to participate and try it out.

Prices start from £45 (for two people) and you can book online.

Experience some culture

York Castle Museum (Photo: Geograph, habiloid)



Museums were closed for a time during lockdown- and many need the support of the public to stay open.

If you’re looking for a bit of culture, York Castle Museum is a great day out and their events and exhibitions are constantly changing.

Right now, the Castle Museum tour (£8 per person) and the guided prison tour (£12) are popular.

This weekend only the ‘Hidden History of York Castle’ tour is taking place for £18 per ticket.

They’re also working on Yorkshire’s ‘largest Covid-19 time capsule’ which you and your family can contribute to.

You can buy your tickets online.