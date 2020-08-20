A NORTH Yorkshire head teacher says that common sense has prevailed as students collect their GCSE results today.

Today at schools across York, North and East Yorkshire, students will receive GCSE results from their schools which will contain their final grades.

Malton School, head teacher, Rob Williams, said he's glad to see the government accepting the professional judgement of its teachers, who are best placed to assess the evidence of what students have achieved in the months and years prior to the lockdown commencing.

He said that in the midst of a global crisis, it is only right that this generation of young people are not further imposed upon by a 'seemingly punitive algorithm'. He said that pupil academic performance is individual and can only be judged by individual assessment.

Mr Williams, said: “I am delighted for this group of students that the government has taken action to remove the uncertainty and confusion faced by their counterparts taking A-levels last week. It is no more than they deserve to have their individual performance over the last 2 years properly assessed and recognised on an individual basis, and not by a statistical computation. They deserve great praise for all that they have achieved and I am very proud of them.

“I would also like to recognise the hard work and professionalism of the staff team at Malton who have done a great job working with these students, and who have also sustained such a high quality learning experience for all our students during the period of lockdown. This will be an important factor for all sixteen year olds in choosing their next destination – to have confidence in the ongoing quality of the provision they will receive in the event of any future local or national lockdown. At Malton, as a one to one iPad school, we moved seamlessly into the delivery of on-line lessons. Whilst we are looking forward to welcoming all students back in September, we are also ready to revert, if necessary, to our remote learning plan that worked so well.”

