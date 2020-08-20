THREE of York’s biggest museums and galleries are in danger of closing by January unless they get a massive injection of cash from City of York Council.

York Museum Trust - which runs The Castle Museum, York Art Gallery and the Yorkshire Museum - could close by January if it doesn't find immediate financial support, a council report shows.

In an executive council report, The Trust said Covid-19 had created 'immediate financial threat to YMT’s continued existence" and without more financial support it would "run out of cash in January 2021".

The trustees - which have logged a serious incident report with the Charities Commission - runs York Castle Museum, York Art Gallery, the Yorkshire Museum and gardens, and York St Mary’s, which are all at risk of closure.

Due to the lockdown in March and April, the trust said it had suffered “a drastic loss of income at the very start of the peak visitor season” and faced a £1.54m deficit.

The report to City of York Council’s executive states: "Covid-19, therefore, creates an immediate financial threat to YMT’s continued existence, and the trustees have now logged a serious incident report with the Charities Commission reflecting the fact that they will require financial support in order to remain a going concern.

"Without this, they will run out of cash in January 2021."

The trust operates the museums on behalf of the council. The report adds that if it closed, all the attractions and their collections would revert to the direct control of the council, at an annual cost of £2.15m.

The council currently gives £300K a year to York Museums Trust (YMT). The Trust added that is planning a series of redundancies which will reduce its size by 20 per cent - as well as launching a public fundraising campaign.

The report adds that the trust needs funding support of £1.35m this year, and up to £600k next year, "in order to keep the attractions open and to continue looking after the collections".

It says: “It is clear that the council must act to ensure that YMT remains a going concern as failure to do so will result in the potential closure of the city’s museums and/or the council facing a much larger financial cost if the museums are handed back to it.”

The council has proposed to write a letter of guarantee – promising to provide YMT with up to £1.95m of the funds it needs.

And it adds: "Before the ultimate level of need can be assessed it will be important to know the outcome of a further round of government funding that has been announced for cultural organisations (a £500m “Culture Recovery Fund” being administered by ACE and designed to cover the period October 2020 to 31 March 2020.")

But it goes on to add that if councillors reject the guarantee, it could “result in all sites being closed until further notice and the winding up of the trust."

“Given the importance of the museums and art gallery to the city, this would be extremely damaging to the city’s recovery plans as well as to its long-term future as both a visitor destination and a city that provides excellent cultural opportunities for its residents.”