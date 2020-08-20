PEOPLE in York claiming Job Seekers Allowance has tripled since the start of March, council documents have revealed.

A report to the executive meeting next week says that residents claiming out-of-work benefits has increased by 3,500 between February and June this year – “with significant further job losses to come”.

While the number of people claiming Job Seekers Allowance has almost tripled, from 180 to 530.

York Council also estimates that it faces a £20.4m loss owing to the crisis- with a £16m drop in income from council tax and business rates.

The report adds that claimants seeking council tax support have increased by 29 per cent over the same period, adding: “It is likely that this represents on the beginning of much larger increases, particularly at the point when the furlough scheme comes to an end.

“The scale of council tax and business rates income losses will require further savings to be identified over the next three to five years, over and above those already identified.

An early employment forecast by the local economic partnership predicted as many as 17,500 jobs could be lost in York due to the pandemic-while this was reduced to 8,500 following revised Office for Budget Responsibility forecasts.

However, the report does show how Footfall has risen by up to 70 per cent of normal levels and is continuing to rise - above the 50 per cent national average for high streets.

City of York Council car parks closest to the city centre are averaging 80 per cent occupancy, “although the use of public transport is just a fraction of normal levels”.

Further research in the report illustrates that the extension of the food streets and other changes to aid social distancing has support from 62 per cent of those taking part in a survey, the report says.

It said: "Our car parks closest to the city centre are averaging 80 per cent occupancy, although the use of public transport is just a fraction of normal levels.

"The city centre is very reliant on visitors, with around two-thirds of customers normally coming from outside of York. We hope that the new “eat out to help out” promotion, together with our own incentives, attract significant numbers from York to come into the city centre. The six-month tourism marketing strategy that we are now beginning with Make it York is also key to supporting the city centre economy."

The council has previously revealed it is developing a ten-year plan “to enable York and the region to build back better by drawing on the city’s strengths; from utilising the biotech industry in the city, to seizing the once in a lifetime regeneration opportunity in York Central”.

The report will be considered at the executive meeting on Thursday 27 August.