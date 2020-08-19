MORE than 200 kind-hearted people have donated almost £7,000 to help Rebecca Newman and her son Logan following the sudden death of her husband Jay Fewtrell.

A Just Giving page was set up by family friend Faye Alexander in the days following Jay's sudden death at home in York earlier this month.

At the time of writing, 238 people had donated £6,844 - one third of the target £20,000 Faye hopes to achieve.

Faye said she created the page to give Rebecca, who lives in Rawcliffe, York, some financial support.

Faye Alexander who has set up a Just Giving page for Rebecca Newman and her son

Rebecca is a professional soprano who has had a number-one album and set up The York Proms with Jay in 2017. Faye said Rebecca's earnings had been particularly hit because of the Covid crisis.

She said: "My heart is broken for them both and all of Jay's family. Rebecca has already suffered immensely this year with multiple challenges to deal with.

"COVID-19 has created a desperate financial situation across the events and arts industries and has meant her beloved business, The York Proms, which she founded with Jay in 2017, had to be cancelled and her music career ground to a halt.

"Rebecca had been supporting Jay to retrain to be a gas engineer and set up his own business, a considerable investment in their future that has now been wiped out."

She is asking well wishers to make a donation to "support Rebecca through this very difficult period of her life".

Rebecca said she has been touched by the many donations and kind words of people who have given money to the page.

Rebecca Newman and Jay Fewtrell at York Proms

She said: "We had been investing in Jay's new business and had been hit hard by Covid, so anything to help secure Logan's future is welcome.

"Jay did what he could to provide for us in the event of his passing, but no one can really plan for going so young. It doesn’t bring him back, but it does help to cushion things for his little boy."

To donate to the appeal, visit:

justgiving.com/crowdfunding/rememberingjay

Click here to read Jay's obituary and moving tribute

And to find out about Jay's funeral. click this story here