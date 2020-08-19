THE latest figures confirm that there have been new cases of Covid-19 recorded in York, as well as in North and East Yorkshire.
The data from Public Health England shows that there has been one new case recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total to 943.
There have been five new cases recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, as the total now stands at 2,664. There has also been one new case recorded in the East Riding of Yorkshire, taking the total there to 1,676.
There have been a total of 321,098 confirmed cases of the virus in the UK, with 277,516 of these in England.
All of these figures include both pillar 1 and pillar 2 cases.