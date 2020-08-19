THE latest figures confirm that it has now been almost nine weeks since the last Covid-19 death was recorded at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths within the trust remains at 214, as it has since June 18.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further four deaths in the North East and Yorkshire, the joint highest in the country alongside the North West.
Nationally, a further 15 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 29,480.
Patients were aged between 56 and 93 years old. All had known underlying health conditions.
Their families have been informed.