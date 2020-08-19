RESIDENTS with complex needs could benefit from 53 new mental health houses to be built in the city.

The council has proposed creating two new specialist mental health housing schemes - with 32 mental health houses and 21 properties for specialist health and social care needs.

The proposed sites are the council-owned Woolnough House, off Hull Road, and Crombie House in Acomb.

Each scheme will have 24-hour on-site staffing to support ten residents, as well as providing support to another six satellite flats near each scheme.

The council said there will be a range of options available to people using these schemes, offering varying levels of independence and support, and allowing them to progress at a pace that’s right for them. Personalised support will be provided to help each individual develop their practical skills and engage with their local community.

Cllr Carol Runciman, Executive Member for Health and Adult Social Care, said: “These proposals are in line with the city’s commitment to a ‘whole person, whole life, whole system’ approach which takes a more community-based approach to mental health and wellbeing and reducing the risk of homelessness.

Delivering this proposal by working with partner agencies to provide specialist support, would mean the service will be better coordinated, more proactive, and more focussed on early intervention and prevention.

“These plans could also help achieve significant savings by, for example, improving hospital discharges, and reducing inappropriate residential care placements and out of area placements.”

Cllr Denise Craghill, Executive Member for Housing and Safer Neighbourhoods, said: “I am really pleased that we are looking to progress this work which will more or less double our capacity to provide housing for people with complex needs, with high levels of support.

“The wrap-around support that people receive via Housing First or supported living, means they are able to live successfully in local communities whilst developing the skills and confidence over time for independent tenancies when they are ready.”