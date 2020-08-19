THINK of Coppergate today and what springs to mind?

Vikings? Shopping?

For sure, but turn back the clock to the 1980s and the area looked quite different.

Coppergate in 1986, two units taken by Fenwick and C&A

In 1983 York’s multi -million-pound Coppergate development was at last beginning to resemble a shopping centre.

The 23 shops, flats and car park were taking shape in readiness for its grand opening in 1984.

Already familiar was the bright orange roof line and distinctive green window grids.

Work on the project was only slightly behind schedule.

But all involved was still optimistic that the multi-storey car park would be open by October.

Members of York City Council take a look at the £8,000 model of the proposed redevelopment of the Coppergate-Piccadilly site

Aesthetics also played an important part in the development.

The sympathetic roof line hid a complex web of precision-made girders, boiler rooms and other fittings that would operate lifts, ventilation, and heating.

Overall, the development had a pleasing human scale despite its sprawl.

