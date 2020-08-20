TWO more pubs in villages near York remain closed, more than six weeks after the lockdown was eased nationwide.

The New Inn in Stamford Bridge and the Duke of York in nearby Gate Helmsley are both currently shut to customers,although notices say both are seeking new licensees.

One handwritten sign in the window of the New Inn states: ‘Closed until further notice,’ while another printed sign says: “Run this pub. Management couple required. Live-in position, good salary, flat provided, full training given, £1,000 bond required.”

The pub is run by Samuel Smith’s Brewery, which does not comment to the media.

One local resident said he believed it had simply failed to reopen from the lockdown - so far. “It’s a shame it’s still shut. I used to like going in there for a meal,” he said. “I hope it does re-open in time.”

A notice posted on the pub’s Facebook page on March 24, when the lockdown was starting, by the couple who ran the pub said that, ‘with deep sadness and a heavy, heavy heart,’ they were leaving Stamford Bridge for the last time and thanking staff and customers for ‘an absolutely wonderful experience.’

A sign on the wall of the Duke of York, posted by Star pubs & bars, party of the Heineken company, simply says: “Lease this pub.”

A spokesperson for Star Pubs & Bars said: "We are actively seeking a suitable licensee for The Duke of York and have had interest in it already.

"In the meantime, we plan to reopen the pub in the next few weeks following maintenance and compliance works being carried out."

The continued closure of the two pubs mirrors what has happened to country pubs in several other villages in the York area.

The Press has reported previously how the Roebuck at Appleton Roebuck, the Crown Inn at Bolton Percy and the White Swan at Thornton le Clay had all so far failed to reopen from the lockdown, while the Blacksmiths Arms at Skelton did reopen but then shut again within weeks.

Concerns have been raised about the impact of such closures on communities and on villagers’ social life.