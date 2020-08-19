A NUMBER of caravans remained parked on a public field in York this morning (Thursday).
Yesterday, The Press reported that several caravans had been driven onto the field off Fifth Avenue, next to Melrosegate.
The picture above was taken this morning.
Yesterday, Jane Mowat, head of community safety at City of York Council, said: “We are aware of unlawful camping. As usual, we have visited and advised those present to leave the land, giving them 48 hours to comply. Also, in line with our usual procedure, we have checked to see if they have any medical needs. In addition, we have offered them bin bags and instructed them to clear up before they leave.”
