A TOWN house museum in York is offering behind the scenes tours to allow visitors to see areas which are normally closed off to the public.

For the first time since Christmas, Fairfax House has opened its doors to visitors for exclusive behind the scenes tours.

The tours offer visitors the unique chance to experience things that are not in the usual public offer.

Sarah Burnage, curator at Fairfax House, described the tours as “a great opportunity for people to explore the secrets and mysteries behind this magnificent townhouse.”

A first for the museum, visitors will get the special opportunity to enter the house through the original 18th century double doors.

Once inside, they can see the house in a partially undressed conservation state, allowing them to get up close and personal to the many eighteenth century pieces of furniture.

These objects are rarely touched on account of their fragility. However, as part of the tour, visitors can view some of them opened up and take the rare opportunity to glance inside their interiors and discover their secret uses.

During the tour, visitors are lead around the nooks and crannies of the house normally hidden from public view, including the views from the attic.

As part of the access-all-areas experience, visitors will also be able to handle some of the hidden gems from the collection not normally on public display, including items from the private collection of Noel G Terry, former chairman of York’s famous chocolate and confectionery manufacturer, Terry’s Chocolate.

Rachel Wallis, assistant curator at Fairfax House, said: “Lockdown gave us the opportunity to delve into the archives and discover more about the house and its fascinating history.

“It feels great to finally share this with the public and show off the house again.”

Tours are only being offered for up to six people, made up of two households or bubbles, to ensure the safety of staff and visitors and to stick to social distancing guidelines.

Bookings can be made online at: https://bit.ly/2PPW6dh