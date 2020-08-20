READERS of The Press will remember the now famous words of a previous Tory leader: "you turn if you want, but this lady's not for turning".
How different to the current Tory Government which in only eight months has been forced into making more than ten U-turns.
Among them being obviously the latest on A-level and GCSE results but a few of the others being - local contract tracers - school meal vouchers - the first wave of school reopening - the voting method in the House of Commons - face coverings - testing in the community.
All of these U-turns affect hundreds of thousands if not millions of citizens and all the Government appear to do is shrug their shoulders and do U-turns.
Let's hope that the Prime Minister and his cabinet decide that they cannot govern the country and do an en masse U-turn and call another general election.
H F Perry,
St James Place,
Dringhouses
