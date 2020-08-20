A YORK retailer striving to make a post lockdown comeback has put the fun back into shopping to win over customers.

A new, magical Potions Experience has been booked up almost daily since its launch by one of the city’s quirkiest independents.

The family-friendly slice of entertainment, with a bit of education thrown in, is in the small ‘secret wizard room’ at the rear of the Potions Cauldron, at 9¾ Shambles.

Families can book the space for half-hourly slots where they are able to mix their own drinkable potion with a master potion maker. They will also learn about the history of the shop and Shambles where potion makers are believed to have resided as long ago as the 14th century, brewing and selling potions and elixirs. The experience is £3.99 for a child and £4.99 for adults.

“It’s been a sell-out success,” said owner Phil Pinder, who said retail had long been about enjoyable experiences. “We have sold out every day. When we first started we were taking bookings off the street and then started filling up and booking days in advance.”

Phil has been highlighting the new feature in Coppergate Centre from a head-turning ‘magical selfie car’, aka half the chassis of an Anglia 105 car, which he bought on ebay and has turned into a promotional trailer.

A chest in the boot shows off the range of potions as smoke billows out of the engine-less car’s exhaust. “It’s going really well,” said Phil, who also chairs York Retail Forum.

He said August was always a good month for the city, with people enjoying longer days and plenty of day tippers coming to York. Footfall in the city is down by about 25 per cent on last year, he said. Better than expected.

“Retail has always been about experience. It is what people enjoy, and what makes a difference.We have had the trailer out and about to give people the chance to sit in it and have a selfie. There’s a chest in the back with our magical drinks and they spin around. It is all wired up and smokes out of the exhaust. All the fun things you would imagine from a magical apothecary.”

The trailer will soon ‘go on tour’ to promote their products where they are being sold.