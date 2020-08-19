A WELL-KNOWN chain of cake shops has pulled out of York city centre altogether after the closure of its second site.

Patisserie Valerie, which before the lockdown at the end of March, had branches in Feasegate, Coppergate Walk and at the Designer Outlet will not be re-opening its Feasegate shop.

This comes after last month The Press revealed they had shut their Coppergate Centre store.

Rosie Crux, a director with Barry Crux, who is letting the site said: "Patisserie Valerie closed in Feasegate when the country went in to lockdown and it appears they just walked away from this shop really.

"Interest at the minute is limited and the planning on this site is for retail to the front of the ground floor and a cafe upstairs. It could be suitable for a restaurant, but under current planning anyone interested would have to seek a change of use, but that is set to change from September 1.

"With the rent at £55,000 a year, it's likely to appeal to a larger regional or national operator and they are less active in the market just now.

"We have however had a lot of interest at other, smaller sites from start up businesses and people looking to move, which is very encouraging."

Last year The Press reported that Patisserie Valerie went in to administration with KPMG appointed as administrator.

KPMG said at the time it would continue to trade 121 out of 200 stores, but added that 70 cafes and concessions would close, resulting in a "significant number" of redundancies.

They confirmed "the closure of a number of loss-making outlets including 27 Patisserie Valerie stores and 19 Druckers stores", as well as 25 Patisserie Valerie concessions in Debenhams, Next and at motorway service areas around the country, with 920 redundancies.

David Costley-Wood, partner at KPMG and joint administrator, said the remaining 122 outlets would continue to trade.