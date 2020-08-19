A DUO from a dance school in York have both landed places at prestigious dance colleges.
Fran Turley and Katie Leach from The Patricia Veale School of Dance, owned by Kelly Clarey will not be returning to lessons there as they are both moving on to colleges.
Fran is about to begin her dance course at Bird College.
The dancer said: “I owe a huge thank you to Kelly for pushing me to be the best dancer I can be with her amazing training in technique and performance. I’d be nowhere without all the school’s support over the years.”
The second recent success story is for pupil Katie, who is “excited,” to begin her new dance and musical theatre adventures at Mountview.
Katie said: “I’m absolutely chuffed to bits and couldn’t have done this without Kelly.
“She is such an amazing teacher who always believed in me and never thought that my goal was too ambitious.”
The dance school has been training dancers for over 60 years and despite challenges the school faced in lockdown, Kelly Clarey continued to run her weekly classes via Zoom.
