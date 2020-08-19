A DRIVER vandalised a car’s windscreen and tailgate in the middle of the road in an argument with another driver, York Magistrates Court heard.

Both Tony Batty, 47, and the driver of the damaged car had deliberately driven very slowly in front of each other to annoy each other in the run-up to the vandalism, said Joanne Markham, prosecuting.

The incident started with the two cars colliding when Batty started to do a U-turn in the road when both cars were in a queue behind a learner driver.

Batty, of Holly Grove, Selby, pleaded guilty to criminal damage.

He had no previous convictions.

District judge Adrian Lower told him: "People can do stupid things on the road.

"It can be very annoying and tests one's patience.

"The answer to that is not to over-react.

"It is to roll ones eyes and set an example, however provoked."

He fined Batty £150 and ordered him to pay a £30 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Ms Markham said both cars had been in a queue behind a learner driver on The Mount, Brayton, on November 26.

As the learner driver drove off, Batty turned to do a U-turn and collided with the car behind him.

He got out of his car and argued with the other driver about the distance between their cars.

Batty returned to his car and moved off.

“He was driving very very slowly, presumably to cause annoyance to the Golf driver,” said Ms Markham.

“The Golf overtook and was driving very slowly, no doubt to irritate the defendant.”

When the Golf stopped to turn off, Batty got out of his car again, holding something.

He used the item to damage the Golf’s windscreen and tailgate trim.

The damage was valued at costing £240 to repair.

For Batty, Richard Minion said: “It was an error of judgement which led to his temper to get the better of him.

“He should never have got out of the vehicle as he did.”

Batty had accepted responsibility for the damage when police interviewed him.

He worked as a health care assistant with the mentally ill in Selby.

He wanted to change career and open a bike shop and bike repair workshop in the town.