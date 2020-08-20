A MAN who sexually assaulted and stalked a woman has been jailed for two years.

Steven Wayne Ellis’s actions affected his victim so much she now constantly checks to see if she is being followed, York Crown Court heard.

For two months he had tracked her movements without her knowledge.

Stuart Dodds, prosecuting, said Ellis, 56, told the woman “you are going to get it one way or the other”.

He sexually assaulted her as she struggled, screamed and repeatedly told him “no”.

She eventually managed to escape from him and fled to her nearby car, the prosecution barrister said.

The woman was injured, crying and shaking.

Ellis also put a tracker on her car.

In two months, he checked her whereabouts more than 800 times without her knowledge.

One day, when she wasn’t in the car, he scratched an obscene message in its paintwork.

He also damaged it on another occasion.

In a personal statement, the woman said how the crimes had affected her.

She said that now, when she is in the car “I constantly check in the mirrors to see if I am being followed.”

She was scared to walk around the area where she lived in case she saw him.

She has been prescribed medicine for anxiety.

She was also considering whether to take up the suggestion by a support worker that she should have counselling to cope with the after effects of Ellis’ crimes.

Ellis, of Byram Park Road, Selby, pleaded guilty to sexual assault, stalking and two charges of criminal damage.

He was jailed for two years.

Judge Simon Hickey said the sexual assault had left the woman feeling disgusted and it was a serious case of harassment.

He made a restraining order banning Ellis from contacting the woman or going to three addresses linked to the woman for 10 years.

He also put him on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years.

For Ellis, Neal Kutte said he had behaved out of character.

“He is in a sad position from a family situation,” he said.

Relatives would suffer if he was jailed, said the solicitor advocate.

If he was sent to prison that could lead to another person losing their job at Ellis’ place of work, the defence solicitor advocate said.

Ellis was suffering from physical and mental ill health.

At a previous hearing, Ellis through his lawyers had told the court he believed he had terminal cancer because he had been told tumours had been found in his body.

However his GP had since told him he did not have cancer.

Ellis now understood he may have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

He also had mental health issues .

Ellis now accepted the woman wanted nothing to do with him.