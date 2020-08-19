A HOUSEBUILDER has has been giving back to key workers in York by donating a sweet afternoon tea experience.

David Wilson Homes’ The Chocolate Works development has been giving back to key workers in York by donating to The Chocolate Works Care Village, located close to its award-winning development, built on the iconic Terry’s chocolate factory site.

As a gesture of thanks to the local key workers for their hard work and dedication during the pandemic, the housebuilder delivered a chocolate orange themed selection of treats, hand made and delivered by Haxby-based, Café No. Fifty.

Linda Oakes, sales adviser at The Chocolate Works said: “We’re committed to supporting our local community and are delighted to have celebrated the hard work of all the team members at The Chocolate Works Care Village for their continued support throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The afternoon tea, which included scones with jam and cream, chocolate orange cupcakes, chocolate orange slices, and meringues was delivered to the front of the care village, offering a contact-free exchange.

Like many care facilities across the country, the care village has adapted to support and reassure its patients throughout the pandemic.

The home is made up of a number of smaller communities staffed by dedicated, clinically-led teams to control any risk of infection.

Throughout recent months, team members at The Chocolate Works Care Village have made personal sacrifices to protect the well-being of patients, including isolating from family and picking up additional shifts.

On the donation, Sarah Paskett, general manager at The Chocolate Works Care Village said: “The most difficult aspect has been not being able to see family, but the wonders of technology have been a saviour and we’ve chatted virtually to combat the loneliness.

“The kind donation of an afternoon tea from David Wilson Homes’ The Chocolate Works was a very welcomed and much-appreciated gesture to thank our amazing team, who have worked incredibly hard to keep our residents and colleagues safe.”