NETWORK Rail has installed anti-trespass signs in a North Yorkshire village to remind walkers not to trespass on a railway bridge, after 23 incidents have been caught on camera in the area since May.
The signs, which have been installed to deter people from using Thistle Grove railway bridge in Sleights to get to the other side of the River Esk, warn them of the dangers of trespassing on the railway and remind them that they risk a fine of £1,000.
Network Rail is reminding people that the railway bridge is not safe for members of the public to access and it should be used by trained railway maintenance workers only.
Those who do use it, or the two nearby private level crossings between Thistle Grove Farm and the footpath to Eskdaleside, are trespassing, the rail firm said.
Anti-trespass signs have also been installed at both crossings to remind members of the public not to use them.
Network Rail has sent out letters to local residents, reminding them of the dangers of trespassing on the railway, and footage from the cameras has been sent to British Transport Police.
Comments are closed on this article.