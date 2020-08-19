A SINGER from York organised an event in the city over the weekend to support the Women’s Aid charity, in memory of her sister.

Bonnie Milnes is hoping to raise £3,000 for the charity, in memory of her sister Ruby, who tragically died in a cycle accident near York Racecourse in 2008, aged 17, while cycling home from York College.

On Sunday, Bonnie organised a Women’s Day event at Spark:York, at which female business owners donated their time and skills to organise workshops and services in return for small contributions to the charity.

Bonnie said: “The day was a fabulous success, raising over £500 for Women’s Aid.

“It was heartwarming to see so many women coming together to celebrate local ladies in business and raise money for a great cause.

“Spark is always so supportive of the community in York and I thank them from the bottom of my heart for allowing the day to take place in a safe and controlled environment”

The organiser also gave her thanks to all the volunteers on the day including Ossie Studios, Hot Pod Yoga, Sewphies, Nail Bar One, Nine Bar, her supportive friends and boyfriend, Rufus.

As well as hosting the event, Bonnie is also set to walk the Camino De Santiago pilgrimage, which she used to do with he family when they were younger.

She went on to say: “I intend to fill my life with worthwhile journeys and positivity as I feel I owe it to Ruby.”

Bonnie has managed to raise over £1,800 so far.

The donation page remains open and can be accessed at: https://bit.ly/3hg4YVO