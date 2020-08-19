A HOSPICE’S “ever-popular,” calendar featuring photographs by local supporters is now on sale for 2021.
The calendar features images from all four seasons, showcasing the “stunning,” area covered by Saint Catherine’s Hospice, which stretches from Whitby down to Bridlington and inland to Ryedale.
The pictures were chosen from hundreds submitted following an annual appeal from the charity for calendar photographs.
Richard Barwick, fundraising operations team leader, said: “Our calendar is an ever-popular way of raising much-needed funds. The calendars are bought by thousands of supporters each year in the local area, with copies even ordered from abroad.”
The calendars are priced at £4 each, plus £1.50 postage and packing, with all the profits going towards patient care.
They can be purchased in store at Saint Catherine’s charity shops, online on the hospice website, by calling 01723 378406 or emailing fundraising@saintcatherines.org.uk
Saint Catherine’s Hospice provides care and support in people’s homes, the community and in the hospice for adults with a terminal illness, and to their families, carers and friends.