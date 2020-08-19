A GROUP of children were allegedly involved in a hate crime incident in York.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about the incident near the nature reserve office buildings at St Nicholas Fields at around 4pm on Saturday.
The force said it involved a group, including two girls aged around 10, and two boys aged 13 or 14, who were on bikes.
One of the girls was wearing a pink hooded top and one of the boys was wearing a black Nike hooded top, the force added.
A spokesperson for the force explained: "It is alleged that one of the girls made a homophobic comment to two victims. It is alleged the boys went on to make further homophobic comments before throwing a full plastic bottle at one of the victims, narrowly missing him."
The force is asking for the public’s help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
In particular, it is appealing for information that may assist in identifying the young people involved.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Andrew Muir, or email andrew.muir@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote the reference number 12200143329.
