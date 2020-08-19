A RESTAURANT chain with eateries in York and North Yorkshire has announced it's closing two branches in the county.
Pizza Express, which has two restaurants in York city centre, has announced it will close 73 restaurants across the country and cut 1,100 jobs after being hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.
The company, which currently has around 454 restaurants in the UK, said it has finalised a proposal to reduce its restaurant and rental costs via a company voluntary arrangement (CVA).
Among the restaurants to close are those in Scarborough and Northallerton, but the York outlets will remain open.