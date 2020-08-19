A MAN has been arrested after a main road through York was cordoned off by police late last night.
Micklegate was shut for several hours last night while police dealt with an incident. The road has now reopened and North Yorkshire Police say a 52-year-old has been arrested.
A force spokesman said: "Thank you for your patience whilst emergency services responded to the earlier incident on Micklegate in York.
"A 52 year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray and criminal damage.
"The cordon has now been lifted and the road has reopened."
