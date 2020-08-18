POLICE in York are appealing for witnesses and information about suspected criminal damage to scaffolding on a building next to the Bay Horse pub on Blossom Street.
It occurred between 2pm yesterday (Monday) and 8.15am today.
Police are keen to speak to anyone who has witnessed the incident and possibly saw something suspicious.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "A man was seen walking near the location which was filmed on CCTV. Officers would like to speak to him or hear from anyone who could help identify him."
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 10, or email 000010@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
Quote the reference number 12200143358.
Comments are closed on this article.