It was reassuring to note from Susan Major’s letter (August 11) that the long-running feud between cyclists and motorists is alive and well, despite the pandemic.
I absolutely agree with her that we should be able to discuss our different opinions without resorting to nasty childish insults. However, I cannot agree that motorists think they have a God-given right to use their car as they wish. I suspect most motorists feel that when they have legally purchased a vehicle, after saving up or paying hire purchase for years, they have the right to use it. Motorists pay significant amounts of road tax plus purchase tax and VAT on fuel, plus the annual service etc. Buying even a modest vehicle is a significant investment.
If the use of cars is to be curtailed, we need to consider the unintended consequence of massive redundancies in the car manufacturing business..
Pamela Brown, Goodwood Grove, York
