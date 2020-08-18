A 43-year-old man arrested following an alleged attempted robbery has been remanded in custody.
Simon Michael Hughes, of Dale Street, South Bank, appeared before York Magistrates Court on Monday.
He was sent to York Crown Court where he appeared this afternoon. He was not asked to enter a plea.
He was remanded in custody and will appear before the higher court for a plea and trial hearing next month.
He was arrested in connection with an incident on Friday in York when a man was allegedly threatened with a knife in the street.
