I write in response to Judy Hope’s letter of August 17 about how she is still waiting for a refund for her tickets to see The Hollies’ cancelled show at the Barbican on April 26.
Regrettably, I’m unable to offer her any optimism on this as I too have phoned and emailed on numerous occasions only to receive nothing. The Barbican website informs me that I will be ‘contacted directly’, but so far I’ve heard nothing.
Ticketmaster has a recorded message to the tune of being sorry: we are unable to deal with your request owing to an ‘emergency’, or something. It cost me £118-plus for three tickets and I feel that they don’t seem to have much intention of refunding this amount.
I also have tickets for shows cancelled at other venues (The Crescent, GOH) and their response has been much the opposite: either refunding or guaranteeing ticket validity for rearranged shows. The Hollies website shows that no future date has been rearranged thus far so the onus is on The Barbican to do something positive.
Walter Martin, Beech Avenue, Holgate, York