Readers of The Press will remember the now famous words of a previous Tory Leader: ‘U-turn if you want, but this lady’s not for turning’. How different to the current Tory Government, which in only eight months has been forced into making over 10 U-turns.
Among them is obviously the latest on A-level and GCSE results. The others include local contract tracers, school meal vouchers, the first wave of school reopening, the voting method in the House of Commons, face coverings and testing in the community.
These U-turns affect hundreds of thousands if not millions of citizens. All members of the Government appear to do is shrug their shoulders.
Let’s hope that the Prime Minister and his Cabinet decide that they cannot govern the country and do another U-turn by calling a general election.
H F Perry, St James Place, Dringhouses, York
These ministers wouldn’t get past a job interview
If government departments were operated on business lines, where the person in charge was an expert, would either Gavin Williamson or Matt Hancock deserve even a first interview in the Departments of Education or of Health?
Of course not. Hence the chaotic mess both departments are currently experiencing.
Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby
