A 16-YEAR-OLD girl was attacked by another girl close to a park in York city centre.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about an assault on the riverside beside Museum Gardens at about 6.20pm on Saturday (August 15).
The attack allegedly involved a 16 year-old girl being assaulted by another 16 year-old girl before a member of the public intervened.
A spokesman for the force said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"In particular officers would like to hear from the member of public who intervened.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Joe Danson You can also email joseph.danson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200141613."