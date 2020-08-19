A KNIFEMAN whose actions with a “murderous weapon” could have led to a street riot and a New Year’s Eve death has been jailed.

The incident outside a pub last December was one of two occasions when Jason Mark Johnson, 22, had a knife on the streets, York Crown Court heard.

Defence barrister Timothy Jacobs said the second incident, outside Johnson’s mother’s house, was a “cry for help”.

Johnson, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to two charges, each of carrying a knife in public and criminal damage.

He was jailed for 14 months.

The Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, said Johnson had been “walking around the streets with a knife, a murderous weapon” on New Year’s Eve.

“Whether you were stalking someone, you were quite clearly looking through the windows of a pub, with a knife, looking for someone or watching someone.”

Pubgoers came out and started throwing glasses across the road.

“If one of those men had decided to tackle you, there could have been a stabbing, even by accident.

“Someone could have lost their life,” he told Johnson.

Katie Vowles, prosecuting, said there had been a risk of serious disorder during the New Year’s Eve incident.

Johnson was arrested and bailed with a condition to stay with his mother in Easingwold.

On April 3, Johnson went into his mother’s kitchen while she was preparing a meal at 9pm.

He took a knife from the kitchen.

She asked what he wanted with it but he ran off with it out of the house.

She immediately dialled 999.

Outside Johnson vandalised a car windscreen with the knife, causing damage that cost £30 to repair.

The noise he made alerted a passer-by who went to see what was happening.

He managed to get Johnson to hand over the weapon before police arrived.

“He (the witness) didn’t fear for his safety, said Ms Vowles.

“He felt quite sorry for the defendant.”

The judge said the witness had been a “brave member of the public”.

Ms Vowles said Johnson spat on the floor of the police van after he was arrested.

Mr Jacobs said Johnson had had a number of challenges in his life and a history of drug misuse.

He also had undiagnosed mental health problems, difficulties in his personal life and was homeless.

Since being remanded in prison, he had been getting help with his mental health problems.

He had also contacted a local authority with a view to arranging accommodation when he was released.

He was also drug free.

“He is making the best of his time and making the best of a bad situation,” said the defence barrister.

Johnson was on a community order at the time of the April offence for other offences.