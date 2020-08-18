YORK'S universities are seeking to reassure prospective students as they seek clarification following the Government's U-turn on A-levels.
York St John University said today that the situation was 'quite confusing' for applicants, as the announcement - that students will be given grades estimated by their teachers, rather than by an algorithm - was made without any detail about process, and the university was expecting further information.
"We have had an increase in the volume of calls today but we were already making every effort to be as flexible as possible when making decisions on the original set of results, so we do not have a huge number of applicants who were rejected from their places last week," it said.
"People whose places have been already confirmed do not need to worry, their places are safe. We do still have some courses open in clearing."
The University of York said it was 'working to respond' to the Government announcement, adding: "York will accept any student whose Centre Assessment Grades meet the terms of that student’s original offer to study at York."