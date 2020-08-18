A COUNCILLOR has given a passionate welcome to plans to create a new safe cycling route into York from two villages.

Wheldrake councillor Christian Vassie said that if City of York Council succeeds in a funding bid to Government - reported recently in The Press - thousands of villagers in Wheldrake and Elvington will be able to cycle safely to Heslington and from there on into the city.

“It is about enabling villagers, at a time when social distancing is causing massive problems for public transport, to have a safe alternative to using their cars,” said Cllr Vassie, who chairs the city’s climate change committee.

“Families can’t wait to get into York for work, for school, for recreation but, just as importantly, it is an opportunity to city residents to visit the countryside around their city.”

He said there were city dwellers who dreamt of being able to cycle to Wheldrake Woods, Wheldrake Ings or Elvington Air Museum, or visit a country pub, without getting in their car.

He said he had interviewed dozens of cyclists as part of a campaign for the path, and their comments included: ‘I want to be able to cycle to school,’ ‘I want to be able to cycle safely into York with my children,’ ‘I’d love to be able to explore the woods without having to drive there in my car’ and ‘I wouldn’t dare cycle on the A19; too dangerous.’

He said: “It is time for a cycle network that gives us a safe alternative to our cars and enables us all to keep fit and improve our wellbeing.

“We hope the Government and our local MP, Julian Sturdy, will support the council’s bid to create a continuous and coherent cycle network that finally gives thousands of us a healthy alternative to sitting in our cars.”