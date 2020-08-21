PLENTY of Press readers photographed the removal of York's iconic Blue Bridge for restoration work recently. But former Sheriff's Lady and children's author and illustrator Brenda Tyler went one better. Instead of a camera she took her sketchpad out to record the whole process.

The result is a series of colour sketches that Brenda now plans to sell as prints to raise money for community group the Friends of New Walk.

Work began on restoring the bridge more than two months ago, and continued for many weeks. It involved repairing steelwork, and general repainting and other repairs.

For the work to be done safely, the bridge had to be lifted away from the site by crane - which provided plenty of opportunities for photographers and artists alike. A temporary bridge was installed so walkers and cyclists could continue to cross the Foss.

Brenda - who, during her year as Sheriff's Lady, wrote and illustrated a children's book set in the Mansion House featuring the antics of tiny Scandinavian imps or 'Tomtes' - visited the scene several times with her sketchbook while the work was under way.

It gave her something to do during lockdown, she admits.

"I would just go out occasionally to make sketches. I thought I had better do one before they started, then another when the temporary walkway was being built, and another on the day the bridge was taken away."

The result is a series of nine sketches made between June 10 and August 3, which have now been specially printed.

Sets of the nine prints are now for sale in either postcard or A5 size. The cost of each set of nine is £16, with all profits going to the Friends of New Walk.

It isn't the first time that Brenda, the author of a whole series of children's books featuring the mischievous Scandinavian Tomtes, has used her sketchbook to record the building or restoration of a York bridge.

She was there with her sketchbook when the Millennium Bridge was built a bit further down New Walk 20 years ago.