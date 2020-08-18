AN ARTIST from Selby has conquered three of the highest peaks in Yorkshire for charity.
Blue Wilson said she felt “euphoric” after completing the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge, which involves trying to reach the summit of Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough in under 12 hours.
She undertook the challenge as part of a group, and finished in just 10 hours 52 minutes.
Through her efforts, the 46-year-old, who also works as a caretaker for Selby Town Council, has managed to raise more than £1,200 in aid of The Humane Society International (UK).
Blue said: “I felt so euphoric and celebrated with a pint of cider at the Old Hill Inn, our start and finish point.
“I feel so thrilled to have succeeded and so thankful and grateful to everyone who has sponsored me/donated to my chosen charity.”
People can still sponsor Blue by visiting her gofundme page: www.gf.me/u/xi6pcf
The Humane Society International (UK) is a leading force for animal protection, with active campaigns to protect British wildlife, to reduce and replace animal use in scientific research and product testing, to expose and stop the sale of fur, and to reduce the number of animals suffering on farms.