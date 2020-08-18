A YORK restaurant that has been closed since the lockdown has reopened today, while its sister site remains closed.
Prezzo in Vangarde Way, which first opened in 2014, has reopened its doors today (August 18) for the first time since March and to celebrate diners will be able to enjoy some new additions to the menu; a new calamari recipe, four new pizzas , a new chicken burger, plus new cocktails and coolers.
Meanwhile, as previously reported by The Press, Prezzo in Clifford Street remains closed with a spokeswoman saying today that she was unable to say when they would reopen.
Prezzo Vangarde is taking part in the Government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme, which offers 50% off food and soft drinks Monday to Wednesday, including August Bank Holiday (August 31).
Although recommended to cap this offer to a maximum spend of £10, Prezzo say they are not limiting this offer so customers can enjoy 50 per cent off the entire bill, alcohol excluded.
The chain is initially we’re opening 35 of their 180 restaurants, and bringing in new initiatives to make sure customers are safe including:
• All menus will now be disposable to ensure no contamination
• Digital ordering from a smartphone or tablet using the QR code displayed on each table (customers can still order with one of our team if they’d prefer)
• Standard social distancing markers, hand sanitiser units, and posters with Public Health England advice throughout the restaurants
• The restaurants are now cashless. Customers can settle their bill using Apple Pay or Android Pay, contactless or Chip and PIN
“We can’t wait to welcome back our much-missed customers to Prezzo York” said Karen Jones, Executive Chair. “Our sole focus is to blend safe and healthy working practices with proper hospitality to give our people confidence and our customers a wonderful, enjoyable return to Prezzo. Roll on 18th August!”