SALES by York-headquartered Persimmon Plc since the start of July have been 49 per cent ahead of the same period last year.

The builder announced its first-half results today, which also showed its pre-tax profits for the first half of 2020 had fallen 43 per cent to £292m due to the coronavirus pandemic and the closure of construction sites.

Persimmon completed 4,900 homes in the first six months, down from 7,584 in the same period in 2019. Group chief executive Dave Jenkinson said the forward order book was about £2.5bn, up 21 per cent on last year's £2bn.

“Taking an early decision not to take advantage of the furlough scheme for any colleagues, we maintained good momentum in the business, continuing to serve our customers, making detailed preparations for a safe return to work and, when it was appropriate, restarting our build programmes efficiently. Build rates were back at pre-Covid levels by the end of the period.

“Despite the significant disruption, the Group’s preparedness, agility and strength ensured a robust first half performance with 4,900 new home completions and further good progress made on our customer care improvement plan."

The average selling price of its new homes is £225,066, compared with £216,942 last year.

The current customer satisfaction score is 89.6 per cent. For 2019, it was 83.1 per cent.

“The Group has had an excellent start to the second half with a c. 49per cent year on year increase in average weekly private sales rates per site since the start of July and a current forward order book of c. £2.5bn, a 21 per cent increase on last year.

"Our strong opening work in progress position and excellent build rate through the summer give us confidence in a positive second half outturn. We expect that by the end of September, we will have delivered c. 45 per cent of our anticipated second half new home legal completions.

“As a result of the continuing strong performance of the business through this challenging period, together with our cautious optimism on the Group’s prospects for the second half, we are pleased to announce that the Board is proposing a modest interim dividend of 40p per share. Further dividend payments this year will remain under close review.

“Our reaction to the Covid disruption showed very clearly the exceptional quality of our colleagues throughout the business and I’m very proud of their response to the recent challenges.

"Our team, together with our strong balance sheet, high quality land holdings, significant investment in work in progress, a transformed customer care programme and a five-star HBF rating now within reach, gives Persimmon a strong platform from which to deliver the homes the country needs, support the UK’s economic recovery and drive long-term sustainable value for all our stakeholders.”