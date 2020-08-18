POLICE and an ambulance crew are attending an incident in a York suburb.
Three police vehicles are parked together in Wetherby Road, Acomb, with an ambulance parked in the driveway of a property.
More to follow.
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
POLICE and an ambulance crew are attending an incident in a York suburb.
Three police vehicles are parked together in Wetherby Road, Acomb, with an ambulance parked in the driveway of a property.
More to follow.
Comments are closed on this article.