BUSINESSES are continuing to make new appointments despite ongoing challenges posed by the pandemic.
The news is a positive sign that it is business as usual following the uncertainty of the coronavirus crisis, with growing teams at a number of firms reflecting an ongoing demand for professional services.
Andrew Jackson Solicitors has announced three new appointments within its private client team.
The firm, which has an office at Foss Islands House in York, provides legal services to individuals and businesses throughout the UK.
Geraldine Martin joins as a partner in the tax and trusts team, advising clients on a range of matters, including wills, trusts and the administration of high net worth estates.
Geraldine said: “I am excited to join a firm that has made such great strides regionally, nationally and overseas, yet remains committed to delivering a service with personal care and attention at its heart.”
Elizabeth Dunn and Jannie Weeks join the Tax and Trusts team as a solicitor and paralegal, respectively.
Mark Pearson-Kendall, managing partner of Andrew Jackson, said: “The firm continues to grow each year, in terms of the breadth and scale of the work we are delivering.”
The news follows other recent appointments announced across York and North Yorkshire.